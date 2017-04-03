New Mexico to require officers to carry overdose antidote
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez holds signed legislation that expands access to the overdose antidote naloxone during a ceremony at a substance abuse treatment center for youth in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. With the signing, New Mexico becomes the first state to require all state and local law enforcement officers to be equipped with naloxone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
|Sharing economy' rises in hard times
|Mar 13
|norideneeded
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC