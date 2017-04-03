New Mexico to require officers to car...

New Mexico to require officers to carry overdose antidote

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez holds signed legislation that expands access to the overdose antidote naloxone during a ceremony at a substance abuse treatment center for youth in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. With the signing, New Mexico becomes the first state to require all state and local law enforcement officers to be equipped with naloxone.

