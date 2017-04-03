New Mexico medical pot board wants to...

New Mexico medical pot board wants to add health conditions

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

New Mexico officials want to expand the state's list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, to include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and anxiety, among other ailments. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board also voted Friday to increase the amount and potency allowed for an approved user.

