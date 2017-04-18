New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalating conflict

The New Mexico Legislature has sued Republican Gov. Susana Martinez over her budget vetoes that would effectively eliminate the legislative branch by cutting off its funding amid an escalating clash over how to resolve the state's financial crisis. The Democrat-led Legislature on Friday petitioned the New Mexico Supreme CourtCouncil by filing an Emergency Petition for Writ of Mandamus to block vetoes that would defund the legislative branch and all state institutions of higher education in the coming fiscal year.

