New Mexico lawmakers prepare lawsuits on vetoes
New Mexico lawmakers have authorized legal challenges to vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez that could otherwise defund the Legislature and state universities and colleges. Lawmakers on the Legislative Council also directed staff to begin collecting signatures to call an extraordinary session of the Legislature, potentially upstaging the governor's plans for a special session on issues of her choice.
