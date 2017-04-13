New Mexico Lawmakers Consider Litigation in Budget Standoff
Negotiations over a possible solution to New Mexico's state budget crisis have been set in motion as lawmakers receive legal advice on how to respond to major taxation and spending vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said Thursday he had received a text message from the governor's office asking to meet.
