New Mexico earns $4M in latest oil and gas lease sale
The State Land Office said this month's sale attracted two dozen bidders from six states. Up for auction were 35 tracks covering nearly 9,000 acres in Eddy, Chaves and Lea counties in southeastern New Mexico.
