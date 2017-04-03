New Mexico District Court: IRS Can Summons Information Needed to...
In recent IRS summons litigation, a Federal District Court in New Mexico has ruled that the IRS may seek information from a bank, the New Mexico Department of Health Medical Cannabis Program, and the Public Service Company of New Mexico, which was requested in order to determine whether the taxpayer was subject to Section 280E. The taxpayer filed a motion to quash the summons on the basis that the IRS was engaging in a criminal investigation and did not have the authority to determine whether the taxpayer was violating the Controlled Substances Act .
