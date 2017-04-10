New Mexico communities torn between economic potential and possible...
Ed Hughs looks through a briefcase of legal documents after a meeting last month in Tucumcari, where he spoke in opposition to a borehole project that residents believe could open the door for bringing nuclear waste to Quay County. 'If something happens, if there is a spill, our industry is done,' he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 7
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC