New Mexico Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To M...

New Mexico Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: On Top Magazine

New Mexico has joined a growing list of states prohibiting therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth. "I've spent my career fighting for kids, both as a prosecutor and as governor," Martinez said in a message to the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Fri Myrna the Mermaid 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC