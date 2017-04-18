New Mexico assets capture attention of oil and gas giants
As New Mexico's elected leaders wrangle over raising taxes to plug a budget shortfall, major multinational energy companies have quietly spent more than $13 billion in recent months on assets in the state's oil and gas hot spots.
