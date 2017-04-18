Martinez says she will OK higher education funding
As we wait for the governor to call for a special session to fix the state's budget crisis she's saying she will okay funding for higher education as long as it doesn't involve raising taxes, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. At a news conference in Espanola on Monday, she explained her decision to line-item veto funding for higher education in the state budget.
