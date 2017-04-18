New Mexico Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, chairwoman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, on Tuesday joined with leaders of two other minority caucuses to express opposition to attempts to reduce the sizes of or eliminate national monuments. Lujan Grisham opposes proposed changes to OMDP WASHINGTON, D.C. - New Mexico Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, chairwoman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, on Tuesday joined with leaders of two other minority caucuses to express opposition to attempts to reduce the sizes of or eliminate national monuments.

