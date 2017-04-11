Lawmaker's Childhood Experience Drives New Mexico's 'Lunch Shaming' Ban

New Mexico State Sen. Michael Padilla says he has heard of "lunch shaming" practices around the country, including students being given different food if they can't afford the regular hot lunch. When New Mexico State Sen. Michael Padilla was a child, he says he mopped the cafeteria floors to earn his school lunch, and he befriended the cafeteria workers so he wouldn't have to go hungry.

