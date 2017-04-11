Lawmaker's Childhood Experience Drives New Mexico's 'Lunch Shaming' Ban
New Mexico State Sen. Michael Padilla says he has heard of "lunch shaming" practices around the country, including students being given different food if they can't afford the regular hot lunch. When New Mexico State Sen. Michael Padilla was a child, he says he mopped the cafeteria floors to earn his school lunch, and he befriended the cafeteria workers so he wouldn't have to go hungry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 7
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC