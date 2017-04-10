Law firms representing New Mexico among AG's key donors
A number of law firms the state Attorney General's Office has relied on to represent New Mexico in lawsuits by private companies are some of the attorney general's key financial backers as he weighs a run for governor. The records shows the Democrat has raised more than $211,000 in the past six months, with about $40,000 coming from attorneys at one San Diego-based law firm.
