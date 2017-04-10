Law firms representing New Mexico amo...

Law firms representing New Mexico among AG's key donors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A number of law firms the state Attorney General's Office has relied on to represent New Mexico in lawsuits by private companies are some of the attorney general's key financial backers as he weighs a run for governor. The records shows the Democrat has raised more than $211,000 in the past six months, with about $40,000 coming from attorneys at one San Diego-based law firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC