Health officials awaiting results from students' norovirus tests
The New Mexico Department of Health said it is still waiting on test results to determine if any students who became ill at Inez Elementary School on Tuesday had norovirus. On Tuesday, nine kindergartners went home sick suffering from a stomach ache .
