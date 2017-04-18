Getting Real ID-compliant license pap...

Getting Real ID-compliant license paper chase for those whose documents don't match their monicker

Bo William Brumble of Santa Fe, who was born Terrall William Brumble but has gone by Bo his entire life, waits in District Court on April 14 to have his name legally changed. Brumble needed a birth certificate with the name Bo on it so he can obtain a Real ID.

