Gathering of Nations reaches a new deal with Expo New Mexico
Remember that very public feud between the University of New Mexico and the Gathering of Nations over how much the event should pay to rent out The Pit? KRQE News 13 has learned they will be paying more to hold the event at the Fairgrounds this weekend. The General Manager of Expo New Mexico said he didn't waste time reaching out to the people in charge of the Gathering of Nations after their deal fell through at UNM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Spider
|8,893
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC