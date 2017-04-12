Gateway Plaza to reopen
A new owner plans to reopen Hurley's Gateway Plaza and councilors paved the way Tuesday night by approving Salem Sager's business license for the Gateway Travel Center. Sager, who is from Socorro, plans to reopen the convenience store first, followed by the motel, then the restaurant.
