Film with Gary Sinise starts production in New Mexico
The New Mexico Film Office says the independent feature "Will Gardner" will begin principal photography in New Mexico this month through the end of May. The office director Nick Maniatis said Thursday filming will be conducted in Albuquerque, Belen, Zia Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Gallup and Jemez Mountains. "Will Gardner" is the story of an Iraqi war veteran starring Max Martini of "13 Hours" and Gary Sinise of "Forest Gump."
