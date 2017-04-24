Executive Order On National Monuments Could Test Secretary Zinke's Pledge To Roosevelt Conservatism

The value of the Antiquities Act can be seen within the landscape of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/Patrick Cone A long April weekend spent exploring Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument revealed the wondrous nature of this arid Sonoran landscape that prompted President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to set it aside as part of the National Park System 80 years ago, and underscored the incalculable worth of the Antiquities Act that enabled him to do so.

