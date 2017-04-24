Executive Order On National Monuments...

Executive Order On National Monuments Could Test Secretary Zinke's Pledge To Roosevelt Conservatism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Parks Traveler

The value of the Antiquities Act can be seen within the landscape of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/Patrick Cone A long April weekend spent exploring Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument revealed the wondrous nature of this arid Sonoran landscape that prompted President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to set it aside as part of the National Park System 80 years ago, and underscored the incalculable worth of the Antiquities Act that enabled him to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 22 hr Library 8,894
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr 22 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC