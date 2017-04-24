Electrical box fire forces Buffalo Wi...

Electrical box fire forces Buffalo Wild Wings evacuation

Yesterday

The Santa Fe Fire Department evacuated patrons and staff from Buffalo Wild Wings on Tuesday night after an electrical box near the Cerrillos Road restaurant and bar ignited. Several fire crews responded to the small fire and alerted the Public Service Company of New Mexico, which later shut down power to other businesses in the area to determine what was causing sparks to fly from the electrical box.

