Electrical box fire forces Buffalo Wild Wings evacuation
The Santa Fe Fire Department evacuated patrons and staff from Buffalo Wild Wings on Tuesday night after an electrical box near the Cerrillos Road restaurant and bar ignited. Several fire crews responded to the small fire and alerted the Public Service Company of New Mexico, which later shut down power to other businesses in the area to determine what was causing sparks to fly from the electrical box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Library
|8,894
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC