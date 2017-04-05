Downwinders continue their fight for ...

Downwinders continue their fight for compensation

Downwinders continue their fight for compensation Two times each year when the Trinity Site is opened to the public, Downwinders demonstrate at the entrance gate Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://r-news.co/2oJmUxo Downwinders want the public to be aware of the toll on local families who were exposed to radiation in the first atomic bomb test Two times each year when the Trinity Site is opened to the public, members of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium show up with signs to remind people that many victims were produced in New Mexico from the explosion of the first plutonium-based atomic bomb that released 19 kilotons of power and vaporized sand.

