Downwinders continue their fight for compensation
Downwinders continue their fight for compensation Two times each year when the Trinity Site is opened to the public, Downwinders demonstrate at the entrance gate Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://r-news.co/2oJmUxo Downwinders want the public to be aware of the toll on local families who were exposed to radiation in the first atomic bomb test Two times each year when the Trinity Site is opened to the public, members of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium show up with signs to remind people that many victims were produced in New Mexico from the explosion of the first plutonium-based atomic bomb that released 19 kilotons of power and vaporized sand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|8,891
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
|Sharing economy' rises in hard times
|Mar 13
|norideneeded
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC