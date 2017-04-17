Correction, April 17, 2017

A headline, "Some in Afghanistan question U.S. choice to use MOAB," for a story published on Page A-3 of the Saturday, April 15, 2017, issue of The New Mexican , about the use of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal, was incorrect. U.S. and Afghan officials quoted in the story did not question the use of the bomb; they defended the strike.

