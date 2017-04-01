CommentaryMinimum-wage issues should cause vetoMinimum-wage issues...
Minimum-wage issues here show governor should veto bill Las Cruces learned a lesson about wage consequences the hard way. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2onL5nK New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez announced last weekend that she'd veto a proposed increase in the state's minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|8,891
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
|Sharing economy' rises in hard times
|Mar 13
|norideneeded
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC