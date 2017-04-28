Changes come to one of world's largest indigenousa
Changes come to one of world's largest indigenous gatherings Dancers from across the United States, Canada and Mexico launched the event Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2peNmkt A dancer takes part in the grand entry to the Gathering of Nations on Friday, April 28, 2017 in Albuquerque, N.M. The Gathering of Nations, one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows, is attracting thousands of dancers and as many as 100,000 attendees to New Mexico's largest city this week. ALBUQUERQUE - Thousands of dancers in traditional, vibrant regalia on Friday officially opened the Gathering of Nations - one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 29
|Lia Russell
|8,895
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar '17
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC