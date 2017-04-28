Changes come to one of world's largest indigenousa

Changes come to one of world's larges...

Changes come to one of world's largest indigenous gatherings Dancers from across the United States, Canada and Mexico launched the event Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2peNmkt A dancer takes part in the grand entry to the Gathering of Nations on Friday, April 28, 2017 in Albuquerque, N.M. The Gathering of Nations, one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows, is attracting thousands of dancers and as many as 100,000 attendees to New Mexico's largest city this week. ALBUQUERQUE - Thousands of dancers in traditional, vibrant regalia on Friday officially opened the Gathering of Nations - one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows.

