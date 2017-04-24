Brian Fejer's blog post was featured

A failed state is a political body that has disintegrated to a point where basic conditions and responsibilities of a sovereign government no longer function properly. Likewise, when a nation weakens and its standard of living declines, it introduces the possibility of total governmental collapse... Common characteristics of a failing state include a central government so weak or ineffective that it has an inability to raise taxes or other support , and has little practical control over much of its territory and hence there is a non-provision of public services .

