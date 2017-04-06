Branson hints at Virgin Galactic comm...

Branson hints at Virgin Galactic commercial flights by 2019

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

For the first time in a long time, Sir Richard Branson has commented on when he plans to see Virgin Galactic commercial flights underway at Spaceport America. Since the $219 million Spaceport opened in 2011, it has been a waiting game on Virgin Galactic as the anchor tenant.

