Bayard disappointed by gov's vetoes

"At this point, we wouldn't know what to do with good news," said Bayard Mayor Charles Kelly at the Bayard City Council's meeting on Monday, after hearing another dismal report from local legislators. The latest news from Santa Fe followed New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's deadline, on Friday, to veto or sign legislation passed during the 2017 session of the New Mexico State Legislature, which ended on March 18. On Monday, Democratic District 28 Sen. Howie Morales and District 39 Rep. Rudy Martinez presented their impressions on the session, the governor's vetoes and the expected, upcoming special session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.