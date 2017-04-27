Babysitter connected to infants death held in jail until trial
The babysitter allegedly connected to a baby found dead at a Santa Fe motel will remain locked up until trial according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. According to a court document filed Wednesday, a district court ruled Smith will be held until trial saying she's dangerous to minor children.
