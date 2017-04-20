Attorney General announces record tobacco settlement paymenta
Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that yesterday New Mexico received the largest tobacco settlement payment to date, a total payment of $54,251,491.01. Attorney General announces record tobacco settlement payment received by New Mexico SANTA FE - Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that yesterday New Mexico received the largest tobacco settlement payment to date, a total payment of $54,251,491.01.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|23 hr
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC