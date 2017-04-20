Attorney General announces record tobacco settlement paymenta

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that yesterday New Mexico received the largest tobacco settlement payment to date, a total payment of $54,251,491.01. Attorney General announces record tobacco settlement payment received by New Mexico SANTA FE - Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that yesterday New Mexico received the largest tobacco settlement payment to date, a total payment of $54,251,491.01.

