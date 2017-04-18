As an organ donor, boy can make lasti...

As an organ donor, boy can make lasting impact after tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Late Thursday night, the 6-year-old in that car, a boy named Joel, died . According to family members, Joel's mother signed paperwork to donate his organs, and the decision will likely have a lifesaving impact on New Mexicans in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) 2 hr jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Thu greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC