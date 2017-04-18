As an organ donor, boy can make lasting impact after tragedy
Late Thursday night, the 6-year-old in that car, a boy named Joel, died . According to family members, Joel's mother signed paperwork to donate his organs, and the decision will likely have a lifesaving impact on New Mexicans in need.
