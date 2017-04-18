Arts collective buys manufacturing plant to create exhibits
A plant formerly owned by a mining and construction equipment company in Santa Fe will become space for arts production company Meow Wolf to help create its exhibits as it seeks to expand nationwide. The arts collective bought the former Caterpillar facility where workers assembled engine components until it closed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Sat
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC