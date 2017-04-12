3 Ruidosans up for New Mexico Music A...

3 Ruidosans up for New Mexico Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Ruidoso News

It's time again for the annual New Mexico Music Awards Show and this time three Ruidosans received nominations for their contributions to the New Mexico music scene. Callie Sioux and Jhett Schiavone of Gleewood were nominated in the Rock CD category for "Sweet, Sweet Time" while producer, owner of Montrose Records and founding member of Richard Cagle and Voodoo Choir, Richard Cagle was nominated for best blues song, "Slow Blues" and best rock CD for the album "Dos."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga 20 hr You know 5
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC