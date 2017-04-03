White Sands sees increase in visitors for 2016
White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico is celebrating the highest number of visits in more than a decade. Park officials reported this week that 555,793 recreation visits were recorded at White Sands during the National Park Service's Centennial Year in 2016.
