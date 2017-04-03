Superheroes to Support Cancer Research
Third annual Kevin Rudi Superhero 5K Fun Run takes place April 29 in Las Cruces, raises money for cancer research at UNM Cancer Center What The Kevin Rudi Foundation will host its third annual Superhero 5K Fun Run to raise money for sarcoma research at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Why Kevin Rudi was 27 years old when he passed away November 12, 2014, from spindle cell sarcoma.
