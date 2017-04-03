Public defenders take funding plea to state Supreme Court
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the Law Offices of the Public Defender filed a petition Tuesday asking the state Supreme Court to order private attorneys to represent low-income defendants for free or implement a cut off number for new cases alleging minor, nonviolent crimes. Chief Defender Bennett Baur says he knows these suggestions are extreme and not perfect, but he think they will solve LOPD's low-funding and high caseload problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|8,891
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
|Sharing economy' rises in hard times
|Mar 13
|norideneeded
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC