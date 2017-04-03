Public defenders take funding plea to state Supreme Court

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the Law Offices of the Public Defender filed a petition Tuesday asking the state Supreme Court to order private attorneys to represent low-income defendants for free or implement a cut off number for new cases alleging minor, nonviolent crimes. Chief Defender Bennett Baur says he knows these suggestions are extreme and not perfect, but he think they will solve LOPD's low-funding and high caseload problems.

