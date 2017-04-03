NM: RTD a Blue Busesa Designated as a Safe Placesa to Help Victimized Youth

Starting March 30, 2017, the North Central Regional Transit District , RTD "Blue Buses," will provide northern New Mexico victimized youth with a fleet of safe places to help connect them to life-changing resources through its participation in the national "Safe Place" program and in partnership with Taos-based DreamTree Project. NCRTD is working with DreamTree Project and the Safe Place program to transport youth escaping from dangerous situations to the nearest stop where they can be met by a Dreamtree representative who can help connect them with professional help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.