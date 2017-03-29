New Mexico hit by 'flash drought' weathera
New Mexico hit by 'flash drought' weather phenomenon ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oA3vxY This photo taken March 23, 2017, shows sustained 43 mile per hour winds with 58 mile per hour gusts picked up dust obscuring both the Organ Mountains and A Mountain from view at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces, N.M. Not unlike a flash mob gathering in a public place to briefly capture the attention of unsuspecting passers-by, the ingredients in this case - warm temperatures and a lack of rain - came together quickly in New Mexico. It's called a flash drought.
