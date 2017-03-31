New Mexico Gets $50M Tobacco Settlement Payment
The state attorney general's office made the $50 million announcement this week, saying the payment includes an additional $14.5 million as a result of a court ruling in which the judge sided with New Mexico over allegations that the state had been shortchanged by the industry. The New Mexico Legislature decides how to spend the tobacco settlement money.
