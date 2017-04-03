New medical school training aims to s...

New medical school training aims to support LGBTQ community

Wednesday Mar 29

A new UNM program helps medical students transition from their preclinical to intensive clinical years, and will now include LGBTQ-specific training. This Friday, Safe Zone training will be added to the block, helping students support and respond to the LGBTQ community in a healthcare setting, said Dr. Cameron Crandall.

