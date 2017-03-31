Drought planning: Water shortages exp...

Drought planning: Water shortages expected in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Drought planning: Water shortages expected in New Mexico State Engineer Tom Blaine says revolutionary ideas are needed. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://lcsun.co/2nEqUz0 Plants grow out of dry cracked ground that was once underwater near Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nevada, Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 30 Need Help 8,891
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
News Sharing economy' rises in hard times Mar 13 norideneeded 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC