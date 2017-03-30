Be Here Now: Summer of Love Santa Fe to Show Resilience of Human Spirit
A flashback to the social experimentation and activism that catalyzed the nation's young people during the 1960s to today is captured in Be Here Now: Summer of Love Santa Fe, a multi-partner, multi-venue, multi-event collaboration coming to Santa Fe this Summer. Be Here Now: Summer of Love Santa Fe offers a powerful, relevant commentary about forms of resistance, individual and social empowerment, alternatives, and the resilience of the human spirit.
