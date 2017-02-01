Santa Fe mayor gets more security aft...

Santa Fe mayor gets more security after sanctuary debate

Four police officers stood guard outside the Santa Fe mayor's office during a recent meet-and-greet, a measure officials say was taken largely in response to one unhappy individual. The New Mexican reports that city spokesman Matt Ross says Mayor Javier Gonzales had more security during Tuesday's event in part because of the "tone and tenor" of one person's interactions with Gonzales in person and by email and phone.

