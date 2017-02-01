New Mexico increases scrutiny for conflicts of interest
The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office plans to post online financial disclosure statements detailing income, investments and other business ties for hundreds of state officials including lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries and the governor. Agency spokesman John Blair said disclose forms will be posted online as soon as next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|commonsensetrumps
|8,880
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|Wed
|Francisca
|8
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC