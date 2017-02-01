New Mexico governor vetoes emergency ...

New Mexico governor vetoes emergency court funding

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary. New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels told a Senate committee that criminal cases are likely to be dismissed based on delays if funding to compensate jurors is not approved by March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Wed commonsensetrumps 8,880
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Wed Gwyen 7,122
News Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New... Wed Francisca 8
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC