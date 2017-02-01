New Mexico governor vetoes emergency court funding
New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary. New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels told a Senate committee that criminal cases are likely to be dismissed based on delays if funding to compensate jurors is not approved by March.
