New Mexico allows greater scrutiny fo...

New Mexico allows greater scrutiny for conflicts of interest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This Nov. 8, 2016 file photo Maggie Toulouse Oliver, then Secretary of State-elect, gives her acceptance speech at the New Mexico Democratic Party election night party in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office plans to post financial disclosure statements on its website that detail income, investments and other business ties for hundreds of state officials including lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries and the governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Wed commonsensetrumps 8,880
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Wed Gwyen 7,122
News Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New... Wed Francisca 8
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC