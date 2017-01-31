Hurley talks about water, cemetery improvements

The Hurley Town Council approved an amendment on Monday evening during a special meeting that pushes the town just a little bit closer to water independence. The amendment, according to Occam Engineers Inc.'s George Esqueda, was not a change in price for the design of the project, but rather a change in language that the New Mexico Environment Department wanted to see - which was a formatting of one of the forms being used.

