Why University departments and groups attended UNM Day
Members of nearly 30 UNM community organizations showcased their work to New Mexico state representatives and patrons of the state capitol building, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. UNM Day at the state capital found many student departments and organizations making the trip to Santa Fe to advocate for University issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|4 hr
|Nope
|7
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|volks
|7,120
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|WallBuilder
|8,878
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC