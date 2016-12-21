Weather dashes Jewish group's hot air...

Weather dashes Jewish group's hot air balloon menorah effort

Bad weather dashed the hopes of a New Mexico Jewish group that hoped to win a spot in the record books by creating the world's only menorah made from hot air balloons on New Year's Eve. The event sponsored by Chabad of New Mexico went on anyway, just without the launch of nine balloons that would have created the menorah.

