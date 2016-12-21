Weather dashes Jewish group's hot air balloon menorah effort
Bad weather dashed the hopes of a New Mexico Jewish group that hoped to win a spot in the record books by creating the world's only menorah made from hot air balloons on New Year's Eve. The event sponsored by Chabad of New Mexico went on anyway, just without the launch of nine balloons that would have created the menorah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|T rules
|7,095
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|10 hr
|Quinado
|13
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|11 hr
|Nope
|19
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|11 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|14
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|Johny
|31
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 30
|donnalou
|8,873
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC