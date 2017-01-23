Vegan Posole with Ground Chiles
New Mexican vegetarian Posole using our freshly ground chile powder blend of New Mexican chili peppers, ancho and guajillo chiles and arbol chiles To a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. When hot, add the onion and salt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recipezaar.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|jim
|8,877
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC